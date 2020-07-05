Late Registration: Kanye Clownishly Announces That He’s Running For President

Why is this happening?!

Kanye West made good on the promise he made at the 2015 VMAs. On Saturday’s Independence Day holiday, the MAGA Machiavellian tweeted that he’s running for President of the United States.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” wrote Kanye on Twitter.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

His tweet caught the attention of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban and both businessmen said Kanye would have their support.

“If there was Rank Choice voting available and Kanye West was on the ballot with Joe Biden and Donald Trump, I would have Kanye West ahead of Donald Trump,” wrote Cuban. “If you think Biden is a joke compared to Trump you aren’t paying attention. It’s time to step away from all the memes and look at reality. The Pandemic Response could not be botched any worse and he refuses to take any responsibility or try to improve it. That’s disqualifying,” Cuban continued. “You have my full support!” wrote Elon Musk.

If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump , I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/y6r0EVdBeB — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

We’re officially in the upside-down, one where Kim Kardashian could be the First Lady of the United States.

There’s speculation that this is all just album promo and we pray that’s what it is. We’ve had enough of 2020’s bulls$***.

What do YOU think Kanye’s “father-figure” Dorito Dinge thinks about all this??? If Kanye’s actually serious, some people think this all a ploy to split the black vote thus making it easier for Trump to keep the White House.

just so we're clear on the whole Kanye trying to be the Jill Stein of 2020 pic.twitter.com/xKYdAfyeZg — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) July 5, 2020

This is how Trump plans to pick off just enough of the Black vote to get re-elected. Don’t be fooled. https://t.co/h6Rq0Lxqhc — Karen Finney (@finneyk) July 5, 2020

