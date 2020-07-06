Long Live The Woo: Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ Is Projected To Hit No. 1

Pop Smoke's 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' Projected To Hit No. 1
Pop Smoke’s debut studio album is doing huge numbers, putting it in a position to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
The rapper’s posthumous release, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is expected to score some absolutely huge numbers for its first week out. According to reports from Hits Daily Double, the late rapper’s album is anticipated to open with 175,000-195,000 in total activity, with audio streams numbering around 200 million.
Pop’s music belongs to everyone. This album is a celebration of where Pop was headed and where he wanted to be. The process of working on this album with all our friends, peers and heroes has been amazing and we thank everyone for their support. Pop’s music and legacy belongs to the world now and we want you to continue to manifest your love in creative ways that we haven’t even thought of yet. Visit the link for the asset pack at POPSMOKEFOREVER.COM. Let’s celebrate tonight and forever. More to come. “LINK IN BIO”
