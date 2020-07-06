Long Live The Woo: Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ Is Projected To Hit No. 1

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has features from 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Swae Lee, Future, and more. The project was executive produced by Fif and was mostly produced by 808Melo, who also created the beats for Pop Smoke’s most popular records, “Welcome to the Party” and “Dior.”

Pop Smoke’s manager, Steven Victor, and his UMG imprint Victor Victor along with Republic released this project on Pop’s behalf on July 3. Victor had already promised fans he would release the project following the rapper’s death in February. The initial date set for June 12, but its release was delayed by the coronavirus and the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Pop Smoke’s previous release, Meet the Woo 2 debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 selling 36,000 back in February–so it’s clear that the New York rapper has only gotten more fans since his tragic death earlier this year.

You can listen to Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon for yourself down below.