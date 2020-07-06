Long Live The Woo: Pop Smoke’s ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ Is Projected To Hit No. 1

Pop Smoke's 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon' Projected To Hit No. 1

- By

Pop Smoke Listening Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Pop Smoke’s debut studio album is doing huge numbers, putting it in a position to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The rapper’s posthumous release, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is expected to score some absolutely huge numbers for its first week out. According to reports from Hits Daily Double, the late rapper’s album is anticipated to open with 175,000-195,000 in total activity, with audio streams numbering around 200 million.

