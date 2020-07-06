London On Da Track Wants Baby Mama Punished For Trash Talking Him Online (Exclusive)

Producer London on da Track said his alleged baby mama is denigrating him all over social media, and he wants the courts to step in and punish her.

The super producer filed court papers last week that claim his son’s mother, Dayira Jones, mocked him and his ability to parent in a social media post that also made their recent DNA test results public.

“It was never a doubt. So sad that it had to come to this,” London said Dayira wrote in an Instagram caption July 4, along with the purported paternity test results that show he fathered her son. “No court should never have to be involve (sic) to make a man step up & be a father.”

Multiple sites and blogs, in turn, shared Dayira’s post, and London believes millions of people may have seen it, his court docs state. The post in question was no longer available on Dayira’s social media as of July 6.

London contends that Dayira’s post violated a court order in their ongoing child support and paternity case and shows she’s dead set on “vilifying and harassing” him, according to his court papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

The on-off partner of singer Summer Walker said Dayira’s post was purposely misleading because it was he that initiated the DNA test while she evaded taking it for months. He said the post shows she isn’t respecting their court case and wants to humiliate him in public, his motion states.

He wants Dayira held in contempt of court and barred from speaking about him or the case in public.

We exclusively revealed that Dayira sued London On Da Track for allegedly walking out on supporting her son, who was born in 2019. Jones said London is worth at least $1.5 million and she’s asked for an upward deviation from state child support guidelines because of his high income.

A judge has yet to rule in the case.

London is embroiled in at least two other lawsuits involving women he allegedly fathered children with.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for London and Dayira for comment.