Civil War Sequel: T.I. Challenged 50 Cent And ALL Of New York To A Verzuz Battle; Internet Erupts

The Verzuz battles have turned into major entertainment spectacles during our quarantine. Artists are lining up for battles left and right. The latest was T.I. popping up out of the blue to challenge 50 Cent to a battle on his birthday.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir. Pull your a$$ up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man. But, I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge,” T.I. continued. “Because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off… And I fuck with you 50. It ain’t you this time. It’s your catalog that gots some trouble. Your motherf**** catalog is in trouble.”

50 Cent brushed it off with this response:

yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL 😆 pic.twitter.com/2eJZgbHNgV — 50cent (@50cent) July 6, 2020

Tip didn’t stop there. He went on to challenge the ENTIRE north like he was Robert E. Lee or something.

I need to see TI vs 50 just to hear the shit talk alone lol pic.twitter.com/PbB04dV4WM — TYE (@WhosTYE) July 7, 2020

This has all shattered the net. Hit the flip to see it all.