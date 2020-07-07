Yikes: Halle Berry Forfeits Her Upcoming Role As A Trans Man Following Backlash From The LGBTQ Community

Halle Berry was at the receiving end of a ton of backlash this weekend over her announcement that she was considering a role where she would play a trans man in an upcoming movie. She’s no longer taking the part.

Members of the LGBTQ community called out the actress after she made some ignorant comments during a recent Instagram Live interview. During a conversation with hairstylist Christin Brown, Berry discussed her preparation for a role that would have her portraying a trans man.

“[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man,” Berry said, according to Pink News. “She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing.”

Beside the obvious problematic-ness of Halle playing a trans character in the first place, critics were also quick to point out Berry’s misgendering of the character she was potentially going to portray.

It's not a woman. It's a man who was assigned female at birth. pic.twitter.com/nTA5UboGm7 — Danielle Solzman (@DanielleSATM) July 6, 2020

Following the public outcry, Halley Berry did a quick 180 and decided that, just as the LGBTQ community pointed out to her, she shouldn’t be the one to play a trans character. She issued a statement announcing that she would not be taking the role and never should have considered it in the first place.