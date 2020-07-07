This Is America: ICE Plans To Deport College Students Taking Online Courses Due To COVID-19

As if the repercussions from the coronavirus weren’t bad enough on their own, our government is making sure they remind minorities they still don’t care about them.

While students would be gearing up to return to campus right now in any other year, 2020’s circumstances have made for new methods of learning to be put in place. At least for the foreseeable future, many universities will be teaching classes completely online, an idea that the American government is already using to their cruel advantage.

News broke this week that ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is planning to deport college students in the country on student visas if their school is only offering online courses this fall.

“Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” a press release on ICE’s website reads. “If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”

This is bad. ICE just told students here on student visas that if their school is going online-only this fall, the students must depart the United States and cannot remain through the fall semester. https://t.co/8DteVzexLB pic.twitter.com/OfkWRKFZZE — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) July 6, 2020

So, now, at no fault of their own, students are at risk of being deported, even though they’re in the United States completely legally to pursue their education. Every day, the government and its agencies come up with new ways to be absolute pieces of s**t, and that certainly didn’t stop because of a pandemic.