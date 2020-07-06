R.I.P: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41 After 3-Month Battle With Coronavirus

Beloved Broadway actor Nick Cordero has died after having a several-month long battle with COVID-19. He was 41 years old.

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, announced the tragic news on Instagram on Sunday, thanking everyone who has supported him and their family throughout his long battle with the virus.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” Kloots began in her caption. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

This unfortunate update is the only latest shared by Kloots, who has publicly documented her husband’s fight with the coronavirus from the beginning. She posted to social media that Cordero entered intensive care on March 31 after being diagnosed with pneumonia, according to reports from People. After taking three tests for COVID-19, one finally came out positive, which led to him being treated for the virus throughout April until experiencing complications from being in-and-out of surgeries throughout May. Eventually, he was put into a medically induced coma in June. He also had a leg amputated.