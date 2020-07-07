BlackInkCHI: Here’s Why Fans Are Calling Ryan Henry A LIAR, He Responds With THIS…

Last night, Black Ink Chicago returned to TV and Ryan Henry had some explaining to do to Miss Kitty. Before the season returned from break, the 9MAG tattoo shop owner was linked to Miss Kitty romantically, with them sharing several intimate date nights together for cameras, but unfortunately for Kit, she had to find out that Ryan was vacationing in Mexico with his kids’ mom like the rest of us, by watching it on TV.

Kit thought it was not only strange, but rude for Ryan not to mention it — Ryan thought it was no big deal. But, that ‘s not why fans were calling Ryan’s reaction “bullsh**”. He flat out denied he was ever in a close enough relationship with Kit to feel like he owed her that bit of info. Were they dating or not? Ryan says not.

Producers were messy, however, playing an old clip of Ryan telling Kitty that they were exclusively dating. So was he lying?

Was Kitty reading too far into the "situationship" or was Ryan giving MIXED SIGNALS? #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/0plqm1lUj2 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) July 7, 2020

Every time Ryan says he never lied to Kit about their relationship status VH1 replays the clip of Ryan telling Kit that they’re in a relationship. 😂😂😂 #BlackInkCrewCHI #BlackInkChi pic.twitter.com/FYnLdzm91t — BAM (@BlkArtMatters) July 7, 2020

So who is telling the truth? Ryan has reacted to the allegation he’s lying. Hit the flip to see it.