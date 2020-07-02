Ryan Henry Responds To Rumors He’s Smashing Draya’s Mint Swim Cakes To Smithereens [Exclusive]

Ryan Henry is gearing up for the new socially distanced season of #BlackInkChi and speaking on all things 9 Mag. The reality star was a guest on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap live from his tattoo shop and he chatted with Deputy Editor Dani Canada about the new season of Black Ink that was partially filmed at home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

During the show, you’ll see Ryan eventually have to shutter 9 Mag’s doors under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s orders as coronavirus continues to impact Chicago. You’ll also see his “personal life hit a snag” when someone pops up demanding answers about their status and things take a petty turn.

Speaking of his personal life, the bachelor’s been in headlines amid rumors that he’s dating Mint Swim baddie Draya Michele. As previously reported fans noticed the two flirting in Draya’s IG comments after Draya posted a bikini baaaawdied photo and Ryan wrote “Enim” in the comment section. Some speculated that “E-N-I-M” was actually “MINE” spelled backward.

Is #Draya cozying up with #BlackInkChicago #RyanHenry? 🧐🧐🧐 he writing ‘Mine’ backwards on her pic pic.twitter.com/1WxsmNPXJQ — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 10, 2020

We asked Ryan about the Draya Michele rumors directly and his answers were interesting. When a fan asked if Ryan would date a non-celebrity, the shop owner said that no one’s ever “seen him date a celeb” before noting that gossip culture causes people to speculate about people’s personal relationships.

“It’s funny because people will see things one-sided from the Internet but if you see me with someone that I know, they be in my comments too,” Ryan told BOSSIP. “They see me in somebody’s comments of notoriety, but because it hasn’t been on a blog, you don’t know that this person might be a friend of mine—you don’t know what time I spent in another city. Me commenting on something, itmight be an inside joke between me and another friend, you don’t know what our relationship is because they might be of notoriety and becausew you just don’t know about it yet—here comes the cancel culture or the gossip culture. I dont’ know man…”

Soooooooo…is that a yes? Cause it for sure does NOT sound like a no.

If it is true Ryan, then–WE GET IT.

Ryan also dished on that brief kerfuffle with Cease, his history of 9 Mag firings, former friendships, and played a game of “Rate The Tatt” while giving his professional opinion on how to improve other people’s ink.

VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” premieres Monday, July 6 at 8PM ET/PT—-will YOU be watching???

Watch Ryan Henry on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below.