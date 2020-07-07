‘The High Note’ Exclusive: A Behind The Scenes Look At Grace Davis With The Insiders Who Know Her Best [VIDEO]

It’s no secret we loved Tracee Ellis Ross’ recent film ‘The High Note’ so we’re excited to learn it will be available for DVD purchase next month. Check out this exclusive clip that’s included as part of the extra footage included with the film. The clip is kind of a mock interview of Grace, like what we would see on today’s entertainment shows. As sometimes happens with those kind of interviews, the show also speaks with her manager, friends, producers etc. This clip features Tracee Ellis Ross “Grace Davis”, Dakota Johnson “Maggie Sherwoode”/ “Assistant”, Zoë Chao “Dr. Katie Lynn/Friend”, Nisha Ganatra (Director), Ice Cube “Jack Robertson/Manager” and Diplo “Richie Williams/Producer”). Check it out below:

Have you had a chance to catch ‘The High Note’ yet? If not, what are you waiting for? For those who have seen it, what is your favorite part? While we think it’s awesome that this is a film with two female leads, (Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson) we also REALLY loved Kelvin Harrison Jr. in this movie and thought that Ice Cube as the playing it safe manager who is about his check was great entertainment. There’s so much to love about this film. If you’re a music lover, a dreamer or just someone who appreciates a good ensemble, ‘The High Note’ is definitely a must see film.

The movie is currently available on demand, and you can own on it on digital today, Tuesday the 7th.