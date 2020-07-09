“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” Exclusive: Swizz Beatz Talks About Bonding With Nipsey Hussle Over Their Mutual Love For Art

It seems like the Quarantine Edition of “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” just kicked off, but tonight is the season finale! If you haven’t been keeping up, in this extension of the acclaimed “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” Angie Martinez and her guests find themselves, like so many of us, navigating the current situation of quarantine and social distancing. Returning stars, including Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Nelly, and more, join Angie to look back at their original, illuminating interviews, catch up on what’s happened since, and reveal new untold stories along the way. In this week’s season finale episode, airing on Thursday, July 9th at 10:14pm ET/CT, Angie is joined on Zoom by Swizz Beatz and Fabolous. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight’s finale where Swizz Beatz reveals that he and Nipsey Hussle formed a bond over their mutual appreciation for artwork. Swizz even says Nipsey once phoned him to help step in and negotiate when an art dealer tried to get him to overpay for a Murakami print. Check out the clip below:

Pure comedy right?! We sure miss Nipsey but we love hearing stories about his life. Major props to Swizz for that one — and for all the work he has done to shine a lot on black artists and black art collectors. We’ve been to a few Dean Collection events and they are truly special.

Make sure to tune in to WeTV for the season finale of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop: Quarantine Edition” tonight at 10:14pm.