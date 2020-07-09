Untrue, My Loves: Mo’Nique Shuts Downs Rumors She’s NeNe Leakes’ #RHOA Replacement

Who said that?! That’s the question being asked by Mo’Nique, my loves.

Social media recently went wild with rumors that the comedienne would be bringing her comedic talents, personality, and shade skills to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Somehow a rumor surfaced that Mo was not only coming to the cast next season—but that Bravo would be swapping out NeNe Leakes and her hubby Gregg for Mo’Nique and her open marriage spouse Sidney.

Mo’Nique on RHOA……..

I may have to start watching again. pic.twitter.com/Vv6JblwnR4 — B. (@Britt_tuh_KNEE) July 3, 2020

How would y’all feel about Mo’nique joining the cast of #RHOA ? Huge name but experience has shown that having randoms added to the cast doesnt create a lasting dynamic pic.twitter.com/d3AKYamDGb — Housewives Culture (@HWCulture) July 3, 2020

It’s apparently untrue according to Mo’Nique herself who shut down the rumor on her IG in a cooking video.

“No, my sweet babies, I am NOT doing the Real Housewives of Atlanta,” said Mo while cooking watermelon steak. “And in my humble opinion NeNe Leakes is irreplaceable. NeNe Leakes IS the Real Housewives of Atlanta if you ask me baby, that’s been 13 years.” “So no, I am NOT joining that cast though I respect all of those sisters they do what they do, and I am NOT replacing NeNe Leaks. Y’all know my spirit couldn’t take it. I couldn’t do those confessions talking about my sisters like that. I sure would to f**** meet source cause source be saying s****,” she added slamming the “source” who spread the rumor. “Source is a popular b*** because she knows everybody’s business.”

NeNe herself hasn’t commented on Mo’Niqu’e’s statement but Porsha Williams wrote in TheShadeRoom’s IG comments; “Dang, well’s let have both honestly.”



The Mo’Nique replacement rumors come amid reports that NeNe was booted from #RHOA season 13. Both NeNe and her attorney shut down those rumors and added that NeNe’s actually in the middle of contract negotiations and could be getting a spinoff.

Would you have liked to see Mo’Nique on #RHOA?