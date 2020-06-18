BLOOOOOOP: NeNe Leakes Reportedly Fired From #RHOA, Tweets That SOMEONE ‘Won’t Get Away With It’

Just days after news broke of Eva Marcille’s departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta, it looks like a longtime housewife might be getting the ax.

LoveBScott who broke the news of Phaedra Parks’ firing, reports that the RHOA O.G. NeNe Leakes has not been offered an opportunity to return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for season 13.

According to the blogger, pickup letters went out last Friday via emails to each of the ladies’ representatives and NeNe did not get one.

Just before the news dropped NeNe tweeted and deleted; “You are not gonna get away with this! I promise.”

Rumors are swirling that the tweet was directed to Bravo exec Andy Cohen.

Prior to NeNe’s firing, rumors surfaced that she’d be suing Bravo and Truly Original, the production company behind RHOA, with help from attorney Lisa Bloom. NeNe uploaded a photo of the attorney alongside a caption that read: “Happy I now have @lisabloomesq on my team! I’ve stayed quiet a long time and gathered info along the way. Now I’m gonna make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence go here👉🏾booknene@gmail.com.”

She followed it up with a pic of Lisa captioned, “#Wecomingforyou.”

The photo came before those comments NeNe made about someone (Kandi) continuously getting spinoff shows but there’s speculation that that’s why she enlisted the high profile attorney.

LoveBScott adds that in addition to NeNe’s alleged lawsuit threats, NeNe’s history of issues with producers and fellow castmates played a part in her firing. They noted that she started off season 12 suspended following her physical altercation with one of the cameramen in season 11 during that closet kerfuffle. The cameraman’s tooth was reportedly chipped during the melee.

This season she also blew up on a producer in Greece, and walked off the set multiple times during the season 12 virtual reunion, claiming she was being “targeted.” The reported final nail in the coffin was NeNe’s recent Twitter episode in which she retweeted a call for Andy Cohen to be fired.

She also tweeted;

All of these companies comin out with large contributions towards social justice! Clearly there r lots of executives sitting in these offices with no heart & no feelings! U sit there knowin that a black person hasn’t been treated equal! I just want u to know, your a piece of shit — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 9, 2020

Just days ago the Internet was appalled when NeNe compared he being “ganged up on” during the RHOA Reunion to the police “ganging up on George Floyd.” It’s unclear if those comments also led to her getting the boot.

Amid the firing rumors, NeNe has tweeted laughing emojis.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 18, 2020

So far, the other RHOA stars are silent on NeNe’s alleged firing but Porsha Williams recently confirmed that she got her pickup letter.

This is BIG news and means that TWO peaches are up for grabs. Fans are adamant that one of them should go to former housewife Phaedra Parks.

Who do YOU want to see on RHOA season 13???