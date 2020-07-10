Chiiiiiile: Messiest Reactions To Jada Pinkett Smith Explaining Her Peentanglement With August Alsina At The Red Table

Jada helping Aug with his health pic.twitter.com/aeeeCZJ9k3 — The Temptress of Waikiki (@notChvnel) July 10, 2020

WELP, it finally happened: Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself (and hubby Will) to the Red Table to address those deliciously messy August Alsina rumors stemming from his secret-spilling shenanigans during his now infamous Angela Yee interview.

At this point, we’re full speed ahead into Jada’s business that somehow got even juicier with her explanation of the, uh, “entanglement” between herself and August who she adopted into the family at the darkest, lowest point in his career.

Oh yes, we’re sure there’s still A LOT we don’t know about this spicy saga that continues to level-up into a bigger story, spark even more questions about Jada’s relationship status and fuel all sorts of hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

Jada: “ I didn’t cheat, it was just an entanglement “ pic.twitter.com/CocT57ahDR — starboy_kg (@KagisoMaseka) July 10, 2020

Peep the funniest, wildest and messiest reactions to Jada taking herself to the Red Table on the flip.