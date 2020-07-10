MarriageBootCamp: Tahiry Told Vado “You’re One Of The Brokest Men I’ve Ever Been With” And Twitter Went CRAZY

Marriage Boot Camp is byke and, kids, we have to tell you: it is an utter madhouse. The season features some truly dramatic couples like Phaedra and producer Medina, Hazel and model De’Von and, of course Tahiry and Vado. Here’s the synopsis from WeTV:

PHAEDRA (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and her boyfriend, ghostwriter and producer MEDINA, have only been together for a few months after Medina sought her out on an elite dating site, but Phaedra is in it to win it even though they haven’t yet sealed the deal. WILLIE and SHANDA (“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood”) want to save their marriage, but they must put their fiery tempers aside and deal with Willie’s serial cheating, and Shanda’s revenge cheating, before they can meet each other’s needs. TAHIRY (“Love and Hip Hop New York”) and rapper VADO have been friends since their Harlem days coming up in the game but have never spent two weeks straight together during their off-and-on relationship. Tahiry’s clock is ticking, and she’s ready to settle down but can they get over their shady pasts? Hip hop OG KURUPT and his model girlfriend TONI live and work together, but Toni worries about his drinking and unstable life – while Kurupt can’t handle Toni’s nasty temper and her insecurities from previous relationships. HAZEL-E (“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood”) and her model boyfriend DE’VON are talking marriage and babies, but Hazel-E has trust issues – and even though she is helping his career and paying the bills, she’s also protecting De’von from her world because she’s afraid he can’t handle it.

The big story this week was Tahiry and Vado, who, uh, nobody really even knew were together. Hell, they haven’t even posted each other on their respective Instagrams. But the story from them is Tahiry talking about how Vado was broke and the brokest man she ever dated.

nah why she do this to Vado like this. this ain right 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PKH8sHyTPN — haarlem (@haarlemb) July 10, 2020

Big. YIKES. This turned the internet upside down as people were going in clowning BOTH of them.

#MarriageBootCamp Tahiry: You're probably one of the brokest guys I've been with Vado: pic.twitter.com/Cr7CrojLhT — 🖤Shady Pines Ma🖤 (@I_Am_TamRoe) July 10, 2020

