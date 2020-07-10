BOSSIPSounds: Listen To Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Album ‘Legends Never Die’ [Audio]

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, Legends Never Die, is finally here.

This new album serves as a follow-up to the rapper’s 2019 sophomore album, Death Race for Love, which included hit singles like “Robbery” and “Hear Me Calling.” Back in January, following Juice WRLD’s tragic death, a collective statement from his family and friends provided fans with an update on the plans regarding the continuation of his legacy moving forward.

“You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos, and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever,” Juice WRLD’s family and friends said to fans earlier this year, saying that plans were in motion to honor the artist by sharing unreleased music “and other projects” in the future.

Now, the long-anticipated project from the 21-year-old star has finally arrived, featuring songs like “Fighting Demons,” “Screw Juice,” and “Blood On my Jeans” along with features from Trippie Redd, Marshmello, Halsey, and more.

Judging from the family’s previous statement, it seems like this album is only the tip of the iceberg, as far as future releases go, so fans can probably expect even more unreleased music to make it out in the future. Until then, stream the 21-track Legends Never Die for yourself down below.