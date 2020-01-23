Autopsy Released: Juice WRLD’s Official Cause Of Death Was Accidental Overdose

Juice WRLD Cause Of Death Was Accidental Overdose

On December 8, 2019, Juice WRLD tragically passed away just a few short days after his 21st birthday. The rapper suffered a seizure after landing in Chicago following a flight back from Los Angeles. At the time, the exact cause of death was rumored to be a drug overdose, but a lot of misinformation around the situation left many fans unsure of what to believe.

Juice’s plane caught the attention of the authorities after they were tipped off that the passengers had guns and drugs on board. The aircraft ended up being searched and was found to contain over 70 pounds of marijuana with his bodyguards obtaining firearms.

Now, a little over a month later, and we finally have the official cause of death for Juice WRLD.

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins.

Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

The manner of death is accident.@JuiceWorlddd #Juicewrld — Cook County ME (@CookCountyME) January 22, 2020

The rumor at the time of his passing was that Juice WRLD swallowed several pills in an effort to avoid being caught with them by the authorities searching the plane. Juice was open in his music about his struggles with substance abuse, mainly with the same two drugs that were ruled to have caused his untimely death: codeine and oxycodone. The drug overdose will still be ruled as accidental, as he was not trying to take his own life, but rather, evade an arrest.

Since his passing, several celebrities have spoken out and paid their respects, including Nicki Minaj, who remembered him as a kind spirit. Others didn’t speak so kindly about the situation, such as Vic Mensa, who immediately placed the blame on the influence of hip-hop and rap music. Juice WRLD’s mother has voiced her hopes that her son’s music and personal struggles will inspire others to get the help they need in order to fight whatever battles they’re going through.