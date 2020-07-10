Heartbreaking: 911 Call & Security Footage Of Naya Rivera With Son Before Disappearance Released [Audio]

Newly found security footage of “Glee” actress Naya Rivera walking towards the lake where she was last seen with her son has been made public. Officials have also released the 911 call made by a boater who noticed the boy out on the boat asleep, without his mother.

Rivera disappeared on Wednesday when she was boating with her 4-year-old son on a southern California lake. Naya and her son had rented a pontoon boat and they were the only two onboard. When the mother-son due never returned, the boat renting company searched for them, with an employee only finding the son alone, with an adult lifevest onboard. The boy told the police that his mom went swimming and never made it back to the boat.

As of now, police presume the 33-year-old mom never made it back to shore and expect to exhume her body from the lake, hopefully. Police say it’s a tricky situation because the area where Naya may have drowned is full of vegetation beneath the water which can interfere with her naturally reaching back to the surface.

Family and fans of Naya are still hoping for the best for her. CBS shares the security clip and 911 call below.