For Your Viewing Pleasure: Ryan Trey Returns With Visuals For His Sexy Situationship Themed New Single “Rollin'” [VIDEO]

We’ve been looking for new music from JUSTAREGULARDAY/Interscope singer Ryan Trey since he landed on our radar last year after releasing “Nowhere to Run,” featuring Bryson Tiller. Now he’s back with a new song and steamy accompanying video that are sending us all in our feelings. We’re definitely digging both the song and visuals, which detail complicated situationship cycle of an on-again-off-again relationship.

“It’s about being in a situation you can’t seem to get out of,” the 21-year old virtuoso explains. “Trying to find your way out, but somehow you keep rollin’ back into the same place.”

Neil Dominique, who manages the likes of Bryson Tiller, Pardison Fontaine and more, discovered Ryan three years ago. He is the first artist up on tastemaker Dominique’s #JUSTAREGULARDAY imprint.

Much like the imagery for Ryan Trey’s 2017 breakout song, “Mutual Butterflies,” the accompanying music video for “Rollin,” directed by Child, is equal-parts cinematic, sexy and eerie. “She’s like a visual coach,” Ryan describes of his experience working with the rising creative. “She knew how to convey exactly what I wanted.”

Check out the video below:

We love everything about this one. Pretty sure we’ve all been there with that person you just can’t shake no matter how hard you try. What did you think? Are you looking forward for more from Ryan?

Ryan Trey’s “Rollin” is available worldwide on all digital platforms.