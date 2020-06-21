A Match Made In Harlem: Tahiry And Vado Talk About Bringing Their Situationship To “Marriage Boot Camp”

Welp. We guess Joe Budden didn’t completely turn Tahiry off of rappers… The former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” vixen is part of the cast of the upcoming season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and her partner is none other than Vado. Yep. The rapper Vado.

If you’re anything like us, you were probably scratching your head wondering how that hookup happened and apparently the folks at WeTV realized that because the “couple” made this video talking about their journey to the show. The pair explain that they basically grew up together, since they both hail from Harlem and grew up knowing each other. They eventually developed a friendship which grew into being friends with benefits. Sounds like they’ve been in each others lives for YEARS. Do you think it’s possible that Vado could be Tahiry’s soulmate? Or is this just another stop on the reality TV circuit to pick up a check?

Check out the video below and give us your thoughts.

Everybody deserves happiness and after all we’ve seen Tahiry go through, we know she definitely deserves it — but we’re not sure Vado is going to be able to give her that. Hopefully some counseling will help.

Hit the flip for a look at one of the other couples from the season.