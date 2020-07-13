A Lil’ Positivity: New York City Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For The First Time Since March

While the current global pandemic is far from over, this past week did bring a little positive news with reports surrounding the COVID-19 facts and figures.

According to reports from Bloomberg, initial data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reports that there were zero confirmed or probable coronavirus-related deaths on July 11. This is major, as the city hasn’t gone a day without someone dying from COVID-19 since March 13, exactly 4 months ago.

Back in March, New York City was considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, reaching its peak number of confirmed deaths with 597 on April 7. The city had a total of 18,670 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with 4,613 probable ones, with hospitalizations eclipsing 18,000 patients that same month.

“What’s happening in New York is not a New York phenomenon,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told his citizens back in March. “People in New York don’t have a different immune system than other Americans. It’s higher in New York because it started here first, because we have global travelers coming here first, because we have more density than most places, but you will see this in cities all across the country.”

Unfortunately, this positive milestone in New York is likely be overshadowed by the less impressive numbers coming out of states like Florida, where a whopping 15,299 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, making it a single-day record for any U.S state. Governor Cuomo has even ordered for visitors from 19 states, including Florida, to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival to New York, because he believes the majority of the country’s inability to contain the spread of the virus will lead to an eventual increase in NYC.