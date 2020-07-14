So Sad: Naya Rivera ‘Mustered Enough Energy’ To Rescue Her Son ‘But Not Enough To Save Herself’

More details are being released about the tragic drowning of Naya Rivera.

As previously reported the “Glee” actress’ body was found in Lake Piru after an extensive search with 100 people, including professional divers and law enforcement agents. On Monday Ventura County Sheriff’s officials confirmed that they found the actress and held a press conference to release more details.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told the press that Naya “used the last of her strength” to save her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey who was swimming alongside her, and put him safely back on the boat before she went under. He also suggested that the actress succumbed to strong riptides in the lake.

“She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ayub said.

Ayub added that the young boy told investigators he looked back and saw his mom disappear under the surface of the water.

Absolutely heartbreaking.

CNN reports that while investigators are confident that the body they found floating in a section of the lake that’s between 35 and 60 feet deep is Naya, the body is at the Ventura County Coroner’s Office and the identity will be confirmed through dental records.

Naya’s “Glee” castmates were photographed at the lake mourning their costar…

This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess. pic.twitter.com/RhY9hUb78E — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 13, 2020

and several have spoken out on social media including actress Amber Riley and actor Chris Colfer, who played Kurt on “Glee.

“How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t,” wrote the actor. “Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness.

“My favorite duet partner. I love you and I miss you,” Amber captioned a video of Naya and her son. “I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings.”

We’re sending sincere condolences to the friends, castmates, fans, and family of Naya Rivera.