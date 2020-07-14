Wild Wild Sex: Teanna Trump Offers To Get Jiggy With Will Smith If He Wants Some Boom-Shake-The-Room Revenge On Jada Pinkett

“Entanglement” has become the word of the year and it’s not even close. Jada Pinkett did that. In return, lascivious lust-monger Teanna Trump wants to do something too, or someone, as it were.

The embers of entanglement are still smoldering online and Teanna wants to make Will feel better about the embarrassing (?) situation…

If Will wants to get back at Jada, I’m here. — Teanna Trump (@TeannaTrump) July 12, 2020

Will has been rumored to have been entangled with two-time co-star Margot Robbie but we certainly didn’t see THIS type of plot twist coming. No pun intended. Well, maybe a little intended. We can’t help but wonder if Jada would be as benevolent as Will has been if he were to take Teanna up on her offer.

Will Smith after telling Margot Robbie to put on her Harley Quinn costume cause he’s OTW pic.twitter.com/Mi4f38AOQt — Pain De Douleur (@SpeedySaiyan) July 10, 2020

How much money do you think people would spend to watch Will Smith and Teanna Trump bump uglies in what would be, quite literally, revenge porn? Talk about breaking the internet. Kim Kardashian could never.