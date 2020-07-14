Jada Taught Me: The Messiest Celebrity Entanglements Of All-Time, Pt. 1

We’re on DAY 5 of the deliciously messy Entanglement era that started when embattled R&B star August Alsina revealed his spicy somethingship with Jada Pinkett Smith during his now infamous spill-all interview that stirred up all sorts of hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

Naturally, Jada brought herself to thee Red Table with husband Will and confirmed her, uh, “entanglement” with August on a record-shattering episode of hit Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that attracted 12 million+ viewers while fueling endless buzz on social media.

According to Jada, the entangleship began shortly after they adopted August into their famed family at his lowest moment. If you recall, he was in alllll the pics, at every family gathering, enjoying life on sun-kissed vacays in paradise as their ‘dear family friend.’

A ‘dear family friend’ who looked genuinely happy in pics with Jada who was quietly separated from hubby Will who had rumored entanglements of his own.

Oh yes, it was quite the pop culture obsession that lingered online for years as one of the LEGENDARY celebrity entanglement sagas that we compiled for your early week entertainment.

