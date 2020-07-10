Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD and NAACP To Award Grants To Black Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Beyoncé has been fighting the good fight for Black people ever since she was blessed with celebrity and all the riches she has in her life. One of her legacy-defining projects is her philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD. Between her husband, Jay-Z, and his Team ROC and her BeyGOOD foundation, lives are being blessed and helped in every way possible–from shining a light on issues for those who don’t have a huge platform to be heard, to helping those who just need a quick uplift.

Now, Bey is setting her sights on helping out Black entrepreneurs navigating through a difficult 2020. BeyGOOD is teaming up with the NAACP to bring attention and blessings to Black-owned businesses severely impacted by COVID-19. According to reports from Complex, BeyGOOD & the NAACP are issuing $10,000 grants to a number of businesses.

The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund will award the grants to businesses in particular cities—Houston, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis—that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and need help surviving the economic downturn. “The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs,” the NAACP website reads.

Businesses interested in obtaining one of these amazing grants can apply here. The last day to apply is July 19th and the winners will be announced on Beyonce.com on July 31st.