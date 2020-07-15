Dumbline: Nick Cannon FIRED From ViacomCBS For Hotep-Y Rant About White “Savages” And Causes Mayonated Hysteria

Nick Cannon may have finally gotten himself canceled. He has been vocal in the Black Lives Matter movement but has always toed the line on sounding less than informed at times. On his latest podcast, he had rapper Professor Griff, an avowed anti-semite on. Nick offered these thoughts:

“When we talk about the power of melanated people. Melanin is so powerful, connects us in a way, that the reason why they fear blacks is because of the lack that they have of it.” He went on to say this about white people: “They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough environments, so they’re acting as animals. So they are the ones that are actually closer to animals, they are the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Nick Cannon says white people are "a little less," "closer to animals," "the true savages," "acting out of a deficiency so the only way they can act is evil." When does he get canceled? pic.twitter.com/vK3TBDW9i8 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) July 14, 2020

The backlash was immediate. Nick went to social media to speak his peace:

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

ViacomCBS, which airs Nick’s Wild N’ Out show and whose Nickelodeon channel has had Nick on for years, released this statement:

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

