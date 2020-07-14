G Code: Howard Stern Blasts August Alsina For Revealing He Clobbered Jada’s Red Table Cheeks

Howard Stern is one of the pioneers of raw radio commentary. Howard and his “antics” have pushed what’s allowed on the radio to radio’s boundaries to the limit since he stepped foot in the game. With Howard being an OG, he knows a thing or two and has been around a lot of different situations. His career spans decades and when he calls you out, you might as well just admit you messed up.

Upon returning from a recent break, Howard wasted no time blasting August Alsina for his chatty patty behavior as of late. What Howard is referring to is August’s interview with Angela Yee, in which he admits Jada Pinkett-Smith had an affair and Will gave his blessing for it.

According to reports from Page Six, Howard was befuddled that this is how the young men are moving out here.

Alsina should stop publicly discussing the tryst and focus on his win. “What a f–king d—wad. Dude, you got to f–k Jada Pinkett Smith,” Stern said on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.” “By the way, put me in that line. That girl is hot.” He later added, “Be a little bit classy.” “She f–king banged you. How nice of her,” Stern said, gushing over Pinkett Smith’s beauty. “I mean, look at her.” “Now she’s got to go on Facebook and sit here and explain herself to Will Smith and her kids and her mother,” Stern said. “What did she do that was so horrible to this guy that he has to f–k her life up?”

During this whole segment, the hosts of the show never mention August and Howard even goes on to stress he still doesn’t know his name–but what he did was bonehead thing. August broke the G-code and disrespected the main rule; when it comes to messing with married women, and just women in general, you never kiss and tell.