Will You Be Watching?! Snoop Dogg And DMX Are Next In Line For A Verzuz Battle

The next Verzuz Battle is sure to be one for the books.

On Wednesday, July 22, Snoop Dogg and DMX will go head-to-head to zee who has more hits in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular series.

This announcement comes after DMX previously challenged Jay-Z to a Verzuz battle–but, unsurprisingly, it looks Hov declined.

“I rather go against my arch-nemesis,” DMX previously said, referencing Jay and a possible battle. “You can’t go in the basement and play some records?!… That’s what I’m saying. That’s why it should be done. It’s a celebration. We’re celebrating music. He got some hits, too! He can play ‘Money, Cash, Hoes,’ then I can play ‘Money, Cash, Hoes.”

Regardless of the fact that Jay Verzuz DMX didn’t work out, fans are still excited to see the Mount Vernon native face off against Snoop in a good ole fashioned battle of East vs. West. This is definitely a battle you don’t wanna miss.

Don’t miss DMX and Snoop Dogg going head-to-head in the next Verzuz battle on Instagram or Apple Music on Wednesday, July 22.