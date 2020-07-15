Nick Cannon Demands Full Ownership Of Wild ‘N Out,’ Demands Apology From ViacomCBS

“You can’t fire a boss!”

Nick Cannon’s anti-semitism controversy has taken a new turn and he’s “Talkin’ Spit”, much like he did on his now-defunct TV show. Instead of backing down, Nick Cannon is doubling down on the statements he made that got him fired from ViacomCBS. As previously reported Cannon said that Black people are the “true Hebrews” while discussing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family while parroting the teachings of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. He also said that the reason “white people fear blacks” is because of their lack of melanin while relating them to savages.

“They had to be savages, they had to be barbaric, because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough environments, so they’re acting as animals. So they are the ones that are actually closer to animals, they are the ones that are actually the true savages.”

The comments got him canceled swiftly and ViacomCBS said that they “categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism” while announcing that they’d be terminating their relationship.

Nick, however, is remaining defiant and has released a lengthy statement on Facebook defending himself. According to Nick, ViacomCBS is on the “wrong side of history” and he will “not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation.” He also apologized to the Jewish community and added that he tried to rectify the situation by reaching out to ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone but was ignored.

ViacomCBS has since said the Shari Redston portion is untrue.

In Cannon’s post titled ‘Truth and Reconciliation,’ he noted that he is “deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another.” “Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked [sic] to make an example of an outspoken black man.” He also alleged that ViacomCBS recently banned “all advertisement [sic] that supported George Floyd and Breonna Taylor who we are still seeking justice for.” “I don’t have to defend myself here, the proof is in the history. I believed that the corporation was becoming more progressive and willing to create helpful spaces and dialogue in these difficult and uncertain times of 2020. Instead they chose to recently ban all advertisement that supported George Floyd and Breonna Taylor who we are all still seeking justice for.” As for Viacom, who is now on the wrong side of history, I will continue to pray for you. I don’t blame any individual, I blame the oppressive and racist infrastructure. Systemic racism is what this world was built on and was the subject in which I was attempting to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating from my podcast.”

ViacomCBS has since told Variety that the ads that were pulled were due to the manner of the show they’d air on.

“The ad block was related to ta show called “Revenge Prank,” and that “we didn’t want to be insensitive by placing ads for it next to important and serious topics, such as Black Lives Matter. This is standard practice we use with our media agency to ensure that our ads don’t come across as tone-deaf or disrespectful.”

Sounds believable, but what do you think?

Nick ended his statement demanding full ownership of his popular comedy show “Wild N’Out” dubbing it a ” billion-dollar brand” while also demanding an apology.

““If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize. But now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!”

Nick Cannon Apologizes to Jewish Community, Demands ViacomCBS Give Him Rights to Wild ’N Out https://t.co/QRxW7g09m4 via @VanityFair — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 15, 2020

Prior to his statement, several members of Nick’s WildN’Out cast members reacted to his firing.

And I’m gonna miss everybodyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. pic.twitter.com/OI0HBrMYof — Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) July 15, 2020

“Two Asian dudes on MTV? Ninja we made it!” 😂🙌🏼 Did not think when this aired last week that it would possibly be the last episode of Wildnout???

I will forever be grateful to @NickCannon for the love and opportunity! pic.twitter.com/IEXVzPIMPk — Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) July 15, 2020

