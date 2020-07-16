Fancy Seeds: Iggy Azalea Reveals Newborn’s Unique Name & The Super SWEET Interpretation

Iggy Azalea’s baby’s name is not only unique but adorably relative to her own.

A month after Iggy aka Amethyst Amelia Kelly announced she welcomed her first child, the “Fancy” rapper revealed her son’s name is Onyx in an Instagram post. On Tuesday, Iggy shared an audio recording of herself talking to baby Onyx over the words “Amethyst & Onyx.”

“Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?”

When a fan commented, “Your names go so well together omg,” Azalea responded, “We besties forever.”

If you haven’t figured it out already, Iggy’s son’s name is an homage to her birth name, Amethyst, which, like Onyx, is a type of quartz. Iggy is still protecting the baby’s privacy by not sharing any photos of him. She was spotted out with her son and his grandmother, Playboi Carti’s mom, in LAX recently with the boy being swaddled up in a blanket.

How do you think Iggy should reveal her fancy seed? A music video? Photoshoot? Or should she continue to keep baby boy Onyx’s identity a secret?