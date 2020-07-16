Madam Melanin: Whoopi Goldberg And Tiffany D. Cross Exchange Perspectives On Joe Biden Choosing Black Woman VP On The View[Video]

The View was extra spicy today and we’ll get to that in a minute but what’s more important is the conversation that Whoopi Goldberg and author/analyst/bada$$ Black woman Tiffany D. Cross had about the potential for Joe Biden to choose an African-American woman as his Vice President running mate in November.

The list of names being tossed around in political conversations these days are those of Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Val Demmings, Susan Rice, and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. One non-Black name that Whoopi Goldberg brought up is Illinois Senator and U.S. Army lieutenant colonel Tammy Duckworth. Duckworth is Thai so although she isn’t Black, she does check the box as a woman of color. In the face of boisterous calls for a Black woman to run alongside Joe Biden, the question Whoopi posed to Tiffany is would Senator Duckworth be an acceptable choice for those who want to see a Madam Melanin.

Tiffany was very steadfast and unflinching in what she believes about both about Senator Duckworth’s abilities as a politician and the prospect of an African-American woman Vice President.

Press play below to see their exchange.

Where do you stand on this issue? Also, check out Tiffany’s new book Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy. She talks about the Biden campaign and the book in the clip below.