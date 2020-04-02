“Why Are You Still In The Race?”: Whoopi Goldberg Rips Into Bernie Sanders For Not Dropping Out On ‘The View’ [Video]

As the coronavirus continues to spread, it’s pretty easy to forget that we’re supposed to have our next Presidential election in less than 8 months. Campaigning has definitely taken a back seat as of now, but still, it’s not surprising that Bernie Sanders–who has built his entire platform on wanting Medicare For All, among other things–would be using the coronavirus as an example of why healthcare should be a human right.

Bernie called into The View on Wednesday to talk about Trump’s handling of the pandemic, and unsurprisingly, his decision to stay in the race against Joe Biden was brought up. During the conversation, things became heated when co-host Whoopi Goldberg started to question Sanders, also alleging that he didn’t support Hilary Clinton fast enough last time around.

“I’ve been watching to see what you were going to do,” Goldberg told Bernie. “I’m told that you intend to stay in this race for president because you believe there’s a path to victory. I want to know what that path is, because this feels a little bit like it did when you didn’t come out when Hillary Clinton was clearly the person folks were going for. So, can you explain why you’re still in the race and what this path is that you see.”

After arguing over his support of Clinton once he dropped out in 2016, Sanders went on to inform Whoopi that he’s staying in for the American people, who he points out have a right to vote for who they want as the Democratic candidate.

“Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote, and they have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very, very difficult moment. We are assessing our campaign, as a matter of fact, where we want to go forward, but people in a democracy do have a right to vote. And right now in this unprecedented moment in American history, I think we need to have a very serious look at how we need to go forward.”

Since this video aired, Whoopi has gotten a lot of backlash, with fans criticizing her inability to let Bernie actually answer the questions she’s asking.

Check out some reactions to their conversation down below after seeing the interview for yourself above.

The View & Whoopi Goldberg's treatment of Bernie Sanders was so horrendous that I hope Bernie never returns to their show. This is extremely unethical and gross. If anyone thinks that this helps Joe Biden against Trump, it doesn't. This makes your side weaker. — Tania Singh (@TwinklingTania) April 1, 2020

Whoopi, Senator Sanders worked extremely hard to assure HRC is in the White House. To add to that, over 90% of Bernie supporters voted for HRC. The reality is Americans despised HRC and that’s not Bernie’s fault. #RealityEndorsesBernie pic.twitter.com/jnj9R1eAsP — Habiba Choudhury (@HabibaChoudhu) April 1, 2020