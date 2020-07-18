Star-Studded: Watch Jack Harlow’s New Visual For “WHATS POPPIN” Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne [Video]

Jack Harlow just dropped a new visual for the remix to his hit “WHATS POPPIN” with some help from DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez.

When speaking with Wayne during a recent interview for Young Money Radio, Harlow reflected on his song’s insane success, despite the fact that it was originally released back in January.

“Thanks for being a part of it, bro,” Jack told Wayne.”That’s a big notch on my bucket list man … [The song is] going hard and it’s gonna keep going hard now.”

The video, directed by Eif Rivera, features the four rappers in an all-white room filled with different props, including microphones, speakers, and of course, some pretty women in skimpy leather outfits. Other shots in the visual show the artists in a room that’s the opposite of the aforementioned set, with bright strobe lights that match the colorful ensembles of each of the rappers.

While the success of “WHATS POPPIN” was still going steady, the release of this remix and the visual for it just proves that the track isn’t going anywhere. Check out Jack Harlow’s latest music video featuring some help from DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez for yourself down below: