G-Eazy Drops A Visual For “Moana” Featuring Jack Harlow With Cameos From Diddy, Marshawn Lynch, YG & More [Video]

With so much extra time on our hands during this quarantine, G-Eazy decided to drop not only some new music, but a music video to go along with it.

The rapper dropped a new song titled, “Moana (I Miss Obama)” featuring Jack Harlow, who also chimed in via video chat for the song’s music video. In the visual, more celebrities join in on the fun, with Diddy, YG, Marshawn Lynch, and more making surprise cameo appearances on the other end of G-Eazy’s phone. He teased the song by tweeting about missing our former President before dropping the song and music video.

I MISS OBAMA — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) April 29, 2020

The brand new song was produced by Zaytoven, who also gets a cameo in the social-distancing version of a music video, which you can check out for yourself down below. Luckily for fans of the rapper, “Moana” wasn’t the only thing G-Eazy had for his supporters: He also released the video for his song “Angel Cry” featuring Devon Baldwin.

According to the rapper himself, G-Eazy’s upcoming fifth studio album, These Things Happen Too, is expected to arrive sometime later this year. Hopefully, the current coronavirus pandemic won’t effect that timeframe too much–we could use all the music we can get right now.