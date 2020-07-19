Temperature Check: T-Pain Consults With Fans About Dropping A Tory Lanez Collab Following Alleged Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

While details of the situation are still sparse, most fans agree on one thing: if Tory Lanez had anything to do with Megan Thee Stallion getting shot last week, he’s going to be held accountable.

It might be harder for the rapper to get work moving forward, but this is the music industry we’re talking about, so there are probably hundreds of unreleased tracks floating around in the abyss that feature a Tory Lanez verse or two. Whether or not other artists throw away the song completely, there’s certainly no worse time than right now to release a song that features the (former?) collab king. Knowing that fact, T-Pain took to Twitter to asks his fans what he should do about a song he was planning to put out within the next few days.

“Aight so what’s the temperature on Tory because I was just bout to drop a song with him and $,” Pain asked his fans.

After receiving a few expected responses, i.e. “hell no,” he sent out another tweet, writing, “yea that’s what I figured.”

After that, T-Pain came with the jokes, letting fans know the song won’t be coming out because, luckily, he has “the morning after pill.”

While nobody wants to hear any new Tory right now, the idea of a track with T-Pain and Ty Dolla $ign together is definitely enticing, which has caused fans to tell the singer to drop the song without Lanez’s verse on it. Whether or not that will actually happen is still to be determined.