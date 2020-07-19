Marco Estúpido: In His Tribute Tweet To Rep. John Lewis, Marco Rubio Posted A Picture With Another Late Black Congressman

Rep. John Lewis didn’t spend his life fighting for justice to be disrespected like this.

Following his death this week, Florida Senator Marco Rubio attempted to honor the late Congressman by taking to Twitter to share a photo of them together.

“It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with John Lewis a genuine & historic American hero,” Rubio wrote on Twitter. “May the Lord grant him eternal peace,” the Florida Republican wrote in a tweet on Saturday.”

The only problem? The picture Rubio posted featured himself with another late Black lawmaker, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October of 2019. The Senator even doubled down by making the photo his profile image before seeing folks on Twitter draw attention to the mistake.

that's Elijah Cummings and not John Lewis and he made it his avatar. pic.twitter.com/95N0Ir6d7v — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) July 18, 2020

Quickly thereafter, Rubio saw the influx of tweets pointing out his mistake and tried to fix things. He sent out another message saying that he “tweeted an incorrect photo” and shared an image of him with Rep. Lewis.

Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo John Lewis was a genuine American hero I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020

Not to cut Rubio any slack, but this is far from the first time the late congressmen have been been mistaken for one another. It used to happen so often that in a press release last year, Lewis said he was thinking about growing a beard so people knew it was him and not Cummings.

Regardless of the frequency of this mistake, John Lewis’ supporters were not going to let Marco Rubio get away with his ill-executed tribute. Cue the entire Twittersphere posting photos of Mark Ruffalo and referring to him as Marco Rubio (sorry Mark Ruffalo).

It was an honor to know Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/K5mxOk9XM0 — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) July 18, 2020

Marco Rubio attending and AIDS breakfast with Don Cheadle and Austin Powers. pic.twitter.com/zc2LLTV9Ej — Dave Matt (@davematt88) July 19, 2020