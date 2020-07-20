NBPA And Russell Westbrook’s Clothing Line To Design Social Justice Shirts
A Lil’ Positivity: NBPA Is Partnering With Russell Westbrook’s Clothing Line To Design Social Justice Shirts For NBA Players
The NBPA has partnered with Russell Westbrook’s clothing line, Honor the Gift, to design shirts with social justice messages that weren’t on the NBA’s approved list for use on the back of jerseys for the upcoming restart.
