A Lil’ Positivity: NBPA Is Partnering With Russell Westbrook’s Clothing Line To Design Social Justice Shirts For NBA Players

Systemic Racism

Police Reform

I Can’t Breathe

No Justice No Peace

Break the Cycle

Strange Fruit

By Any Means

Power to the People

Equality

Am I Next?

This news comes after LeBron James announced last week that he decided against replacing his last name on the back of his jersey. His reason? The baller explained that the options from the league’s approved list didn’t “resonate with my mission, with my goal,” also adding that he would have loved to have some input regarding that decision.

LBJ’s right hand man, Anthony Davis, also plans on keeping his last name on the back of his jersey because of what it means to him.

“I think the name ‘Davis’ is something I try to represent every time I step on the floor with my family,” he said, according to Mark Medina of USA Today. “I was torn between the two. My last name is very important to me.”