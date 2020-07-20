Congratulations! Nicki Minaj Confirms She’s PREGGERS, Shares Burgeoning Baby Bump Photo

It’s confirmed, Nick Minaj is knocked up by her hubby Kenneth Petty and the Pink Friday seed is on full display in baby bump photos. The 37-year-old rapper broke the news herself via a photoshoot shared to Instagram, writing #Preggers in the caption.

Speculation about the married star being pregnant started weeks back after fans noticed the rapper’s burgeoning stomach in Nicki and Tekashi 69’s video for “Trollz.”

Nicki also sparked more pregnancy rumors after spilling about her “cravings” for jalapenos on Twitter during a Q+A.

“Absolutely,” Minaj wrote. “Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been really having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered chicken nachos that didn’t come with jalapeños. Who does that? Wow.”

Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow. https://t.co/8QuYvSanMz — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Nicki also confirmed she had been experiencing ” nausea and peeing nonstop.” Now we know what she meant!

Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo https://t.co/NLxdgw01fD — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. How are YOU reacting to the news Nicki is having a baby?