Cameron Hamilton Buys Lauren Speed Her Dream Car
Call, Cher: Cameron Buys His #LoveIsBlind Bae Lauren Her Dream ‘Clueless’ Car On Film’s 25th Anniversary
As if! Lauren’s got a new whip.
Lauren Speed recently received a special gift from her hubby that’s melting the hearts of #LoveIsBlind fans. The reality star shared on Instagram that her husband Cameron Hamilton bought her her “dream car” a white Jeep Wrangler inspired by the film “Clueless.”
Cam’s cute gift came for his wife came to fruition with help from Carvana and was delivered on Sunday, the 25th anniversary of the Alicia Silverstone-starred film.
Oooommmmmgggaaahhhh!!!! When I think about JESUS and ALL he’s done for MEEEEEE! (Does holy shout & stomp!) 🙏🏾😭 … on the Clueless anniversary (yesterday) @cameronreidhamilton & @gocarvana surprised me with my #dreamcar! If you know me or have been following me for awhile you know the obsession has been REAL! Every since I was 8/9 years old. I’ve been obsessed with this white @jeep from my favorite movie Clueless. I DREAMED of having this as an adult. And look at GOD! @gocarvana also made it extra special with some #Clueless goodies in the backseat including the Cher beret, feather pens, a clueless puzzle and a ton of other goodies! AND ON THE 25th anniversary I’m done! Thank you baby! I love u @cameronreidhamilton now let’s ride out! Let me make my 90s playlist. Lol 🥰💚 #jeepfamily we #manifested this fam!!!
SO. SWEET.
Cam also reposted the Jeep Wrangler on his own page. “Thank you @gocarvana for helping make this dream a reality and making the purchase process so easy!” wrote the reality star.
With the help of @gocarvana, I surprised Lauren with her dream car – a white Jeep Wrangler just like the one Cher drove in #Clueless on the 25th anniversary of the movie!🎉Lauren has been dreaming about this Jeep since she was eight, and I am so happy @gocarvana and I were able to make it happen. The ability to order the vehicle online from their website and have it delivered to our driveway made it possible to surprise her without raising her suspicions 😎 They even went the extra mile by throwing in some Clueless-themed extras like a beret and some feathery pens. It was priceless to see how happy the surprise made her. Thank you @gocarvana for helping make this dream a reality and making the purchase process so easy!
These two are too cute. Prior to Lauren’s sharing news about Lauren’s big gift, the couple spoke on their boundless love with FashionBombDaily.
“I hope that these photos represent to the world that Love conquers all, regardless of your race, sex, religion or orientation,” said Lauren. I’m so honored that Cam and I represent just that; LOVE and LIGHT based purely on loving each other for who we are as people, our character as human beings and the light of our spirits.”
The two also recently rewatched “Love Is Blind” as husband and wife and laughed at their memorable moments on the show.
Congrats to Lauren on her new car!
