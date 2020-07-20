Call, Cher: Cameron Buys His #LoveIsBlind Bae Lauren Her Dream ‘Clueless’ Car On Film’s 25th Anniversary

As if! Lauren’s got a new whip.

Lauren Speed recently received a special gift from her hubby that’s melting the hearts of #LoveIsBlind fans. The reality star shared on Instagram that her husband Cameron Hamilton bought her her “dream car” a white Jeep Wrangler inspired by the film “Clueless.”

Cam’s cute gift came for his wife came to fruition with help from Carvana and was delivered on Sunday, the 25th anniversary of the Alicia Silverstone-starred film.

“On the Clueless anniversary (yesterday) @cameronreidhamilton & @gocarvana surprised me with my #dreamcar!” wrote Lauren. “If you know me or have been following me for awhile you know the obsession has been REAL! Every since I was 8/9 years old. I’ve been obsessed with this white @jeep from my favorite movie Clueless. I DREAMED of having this as an adult. And look at GOD! @gocarvana also made it extra special with some #Clueless goodies in the backseat including the Cher beret, feather pens, a clueless puzzle and a ton of other goodies! AND ON THE 25th anniversary I’m done!”

SO. SWEET.

Cam also reposted the Jeep Wrangler on his own page. “Thank you @gocarvana for helping make this dream a reality and making the purchase process so easy!” wrote the reality star.

These two are too cute. Prior to Lauren’s sharing news about Lauren’s big gift, the couple spoke on their boundless love with FashionBombDaily.

“I hope that these photos represent to the world that Love conquers all, regardless of your race, sex, religion or orientation,” said Lauren. I’m so honored that Cam and I represent just that; LOVE and LIGHT based purely on loving each other for who we are as people, our character as human beings and the light of our spirits.”

The two also recently rewatched “Love Is Blind” as husband and wife and laughed at their memorable moments on the show.

Congrats to Lauren on her new car!