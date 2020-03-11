LoveIsBlind Cameron Hamilton’s Ex Says She Supports His Lauren Speed Swirlship ‘They Are So Pure…So Beautiful’

After a breakup, you’d probably expect an ex to have hard feelings especially if said breakup happened after five years of dating. Luckily for #LoveIsBlind’s Cameron Hamilton, that’s not the case.

The doting husband and fan-favorite has caught the eye of not only millions of Netflix viewers but his ex-girlfriend as well. The woman has been identified by @LoveIsBlindTeaaa and as Cameron previously said on the show, she’s indeed a black woman like his wife Lauren Speed.

While the woman’s name remains a mystery, there are coupled up photos of her and Cameron on her page and she told her followers her thoughts about the show. The woman initially called the Netflix couples a “yaaaawn” before admitting that Lauren’s love story with her ex was her fave. Not only that, she told followers that it’s “beautiful” to see Cameron find love.

“I’m honestly so glad watching this,” wrote the woman. “It feels good to see someone that you loved find love. I think I felt like the ways that our relationship was damaged would change our ability to love. And how vulnerable we could be. But they are so pure. So beautiful.”

Awww!

We’re still waiting to see who this mystery lady is, but it’s nice to see that she still speaks highly of her (ex) bar-spitting sweetie.

This all comes after Cameron and his Queen Lauren appeared alongside their castmates on “Ellen” The group played a hilarious game of “Never Have I Ever.”

Are YOU still stuck on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind”??? What do YOU think about Cameron’s unproblematic ex offering words of encouragement???