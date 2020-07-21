On The Mend: Tamar Braxton ‘Alert’ And Receiving Mental Health Treatment, NeNe Leakes Offers Update

We’ve got good news to share about Tamar Braxton’s recovery. As previously reported after the reality star allegedly attempted to harm herself, a leaked “suicide” letter to Tamar’s family was exposed where she likened herself to a “slave” and said she wanted out.

Later an alleged email she sent to WE tv executives was leaked where she called them “cruel white slave masters” who “destroyed” her family and exposed her childhood molestation.

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [“Braxton Family Values”] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” Tamar’s email allegedly read.

Now there’s better news to report surrounding the songstress.

TheBlast reports that Tamar is alert, “talking to doctors” and recovering. They also add that she’s receiving mental health treatment at a Los Angeles hospital that has top specialists in the field of “mental health — including depression, anxiety, and sexual assault trauma.”

“Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment,” a spokesperson for the reality star told The Blast. They continued, “Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time.” Tamar’s team thanked her friends and fans who have been sending messages and praying for her recovery, saying, “The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people.”

It’s unclear how long Tamar will remain hospitalized but it’s great to hear that she’s on the mend!

The news comes amid an update from Tamar’s buddy NeNe Leakes who went Live on Instagram Saturday to let fans know about her friend. The IG Live came after she already posted a message saying she’d been in contact with Tamar before the alleged suicide attempt.

She added on her IG Live that they were supporting each other through personal problems.

“I was trying to be her support system and she was being my support system,” said NeNe. “Tamar is now getting the proper help that she needs. I am going to let her talk to you guys when she’s able to talk to you guys.”

She also added that the both of them have been treated poorly lately but declined to expound.

“I have dealt with so much lately, If I told you the way I was being treated, in a certain way, you would probably not believe it. Same with Tamar, you would probably not believe it.” […] She has been hurting,” she noted. “We both believe in the Lord and sometimes you need a human, a friend who you can lean on and trust. Really trust because trust is hard.” “Please continue to support, you don’t understand how difficult it is for a lot of us to speak out,” she added.

Get well soon, Tamar!