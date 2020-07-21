Watch Ya Mouth: Harriet Tubman’s Niece Responds To Kanye West Comments, “Without My Aunt He Would Be On A Plantation” [Video]

Nice try, Kanye!

Kanye West is going through something right now and in the process, he’s offended quite a few people to say the least.

One such person is the descendant of Harriet Tubman who West slandered during his “campaign rally” in Charleston, South Carolina this past weekend. For those who are unaware, Kanye stood in front of a room of people who know better and proclaimed that “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just took them to work for other white people.”

Tina Wyatt, Tubman’s great-great-great niece is having NONE of it! She appeared on TMZ Live yesterday to voice her displeasure with Kanye’s comments and to make clear what his life would be right now if not for her auntie.

“If it hadn’t been for people like her, he would still be on that plantation. He would not be able to be out there saying the things that he’s saying. And he wouldn’t have the money he has because they would have it all.”

That’s just facts. But Tina wasn’t done there. She had PLENTY more to say. Press play down bottom to have a look-see.

What say you about Tina Wyatt’s defense of her auntie Harriet Tubman’s legacy?