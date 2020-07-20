Coo Coo For Cocoa Puffs: Kanye LOST HIS DAMN MIND At Clownery-Fueled “Campaign Rally” & Shook Up Twitter

RIP Crying Jordan. I present to you Krying Kanye.#2020VISION pic.twitter.com/JxY4fv4fbv — I Smoked Roger Stone's Negro: Kanye (@DKnight10000) July 20, 2020

We have no idea what’s really going on with Kanye West but HE LOST HIS DAMN MIND during his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina where he screamed, wept, and babbled like a programmed idiot in front of a flabbergasted crowd of onlookers.

As far as we know, he’s serious about running as a candidate for the not-sure-if-serious “Birthday Party” with a cobbled-together anti-abortion platform he pushed by revealing his almost abortion of daughter North in a horrifying moment that left him drenched in tears.

Whether this was a publicity stunt or a legit rally, we’re not exactly sure, but his bizarre comments mixed with his now-infamous attack on Harriet Tubman’s legacy reignited speculation that’s he’s off his meds (AGAIN) and extremely unwell.

Kanye West’s PR manager rn: pic.twitter.com/d8VtMGRjRr — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) July 19, 2020

