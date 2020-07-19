If You Care: Kanye West Is Holding His First 2020 Presidential Campaign Rally In South Carolina

Kanye West Is Holding His First Campaign Rally In South Carolina
Apparently, we’re really doing this.
After missing almost every deadline to actually run for President, it looks like Kanye West is still trying to make a case for himself in the 2020 election. According to reports from TMZ, the rapper is traveling to South Carolina on Sunday for his first official campaign event.
While many doubted the seriousness of Kanye’s declaration when he first stated he was running for president…again, things are starting to look more and more real. After reports broke that his run was over, Kanye actually filed docs with the Federal Election Commission–plus, he’s also filed documents to get on the ballot in Oklahoma.
He continued his tweets the next day, tweeting out a photo of “the West Wing.”
Let’s see how far he takes this thing.
