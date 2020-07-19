If You Care: Kanye West Is Holding His First 2020 Presidential Campaign Rally In South Carolina

Apparently, we’re really doing this.

After missing almost every deadline to actually run for President, it looks like Kanye West is still trying to make a case for himself in the 2020 election. According to reports from TMZ, the rapper is traveling to South Carolina on Sunday for his first official campaign event.

The Chicago native is set to speak at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, but to be in attendance, you have follow a lot of restrictions. The event is only for registered guests,

anyone who shows up must be wearing a mask, and those

who show up must socially distance from one another. The latter two restrictions are definitely a departure from a recent Trump rally , where masks and social distancing were seemingly thrown to the wayside.

While many doubted the seriousness of Kanye’s declaration when he first stated he was running for president…again, things are starting to look more and more real. After reports broke that his run was over, Kanye actually filed docs with the Federal Election Commission–plus, he’s also filed documents to get on the ballot in Oklahoma.

On Saturday, he tweeted, “Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations,” going on to list various other places.