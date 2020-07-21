RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Drags The Kardashians For Kanye’s Bizarre Behavior ‘They Give Zero F**ks!’

One of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” didn’t hold back her opinion on Kanye West’s recent bizarre behavior. As previously reported after bawling at a South Carolina campaign rally about wanting Kim to abort their daughter North, and disparaging Harriet Tubman’s legacy, Kanye went on a Twitter rant. In it, he accused Kim of “trying to lock him up” with help from a doctor and compared his life to the movie “Get Out.”

Prior to his Twitter finger fiasco, however, reality star Candiace Dillard went on a lengthyyyyy rant aimed at Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian and the entire Kris Jenner clan. According to Candiace, these white women do NOT care about this black man’s mental health issues.

“I’ve been boiling about this. It is an emergency. Mental health is no laughing matter,” she captioned an IG video post. “And at a time when we are calling ourselves re-evaluating the value of Black lives, one, in particular, seems to hang in the balance while those who have the power to intercede sit by and collect chèques and do nothing. If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. But I don’t think I am. Excuse my profanity.”

In the post, Candiace went ALL the way in on Kanye’s famed in-laws and accused them of being crudely careless. She also added that she now sees why people shade the Kardashian women “who conveniently end up with black men.”

“The Kardashians don’t give a f*** about Kanye West,” said Candiace. “They could give zero fucks about Kanye West, the man, the person, the black man, the black person. They could give zero. And if that was never clear to you before, let this circus be the exact example you need to see that.” “I’ve always tried to see the good. But this incident, this chain of events, I cannot ignore what everyone has been saying, what everyone has always said about all of them. All of those women who conveniently happened to end up with black men.”

Candiace ending by saying that she would NEVER be in a place like this with her husband Chris Bassett and she would get him help STAT by enrolling him in a conservatorship.

Candiace also flat out said that Kanye “should be committed” to get specialized treatment.

“Because if my husband was out in the public eye having a manic episode .. having mental breakdowns .. and making a complete mockery of our political system. I would be gearing to enroll him in a conservatorship.” “Kanye West needs to be committed, temporarily, he is not well. The fact that his family … are allowing him to be out in the world and making a complete a** of himself. I can’t even begin how angry it makes me see these white women allow this sick black man to be out here looking crazy.”

She said what she said.

Do YOU agree with Candiace that the Kardashians are partly to blame for Kanye not getting the help he needs?

PROTECT BLACK MEN. — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) July 20, 2020