Kanye West Holds “Campaign” Rally, Says He Pressured Kim To Abort North, Promises Americans $1 Million Per Child, Slanders Harriet Tubman

Kanye also got very spicy with a Black woman who pushed back on some of the bulls#!t he was trying get off at this klan-…we mean, kkkampaign rally.

Her name is Iesha and she took to Twitter to address the controversy…

Here's some context for that video and enjoy this thread of ignorant comments Kanye said today at the rally in North Charleston:

Kanye West needs help. Not help with votes. Not help with establishing a political agenda. Kanye West needs the help of professionals who can diagnose whether or not he is healthy and of sound mind. We’re in no position to jump to any particular conclusion but we know what we see and it doesn’t look good.

Medical crisis notwithstanding, Kanye West is ignorant as hell. The MAGA rapper held his first “campaign rally” in Charleston, South Carolina yesterday and it was the rambling clusterf**k that everyone should have expected it would be.

One of the first major pieces of news to break from the event was the fact that Kanye admitted that he did not want North when he first found out Kim was pregnant. He openly and tearfully admitted that he pressured her to have an abortion.

It is clear that Kanye needs some serious help & his breakdown is disturbing. However, the anti-abortion views he espouses through his tears are also very disturbing. His views are problematic and dangerous. We can want him to get help & not be anti-women.

According to TMZ, the Kardashians are irate that Kanye would go public with this type of personal info about Kim’s medical history. The Kardashians have also sold just about every bit of their most intimate business so take that outrage with several grains of fancy pink sea salt.

Kim wasn’t the only woman that Ye s#!t on. In a return to his infamous TMZ rant, Kanye went on to disparage Harriett Tubman like he’s some type of knowledgable historian, “Harriett Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

Peep the clip and @toekneerlynos‘ viral reaction.

Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over.

For his final act of clownery, Kanye made plain his stance on women’s reproductive rights stating, according to ABCNews, “No more Plan B — Plan A.” He then clarified that he believes abortion should be legal but he wants to make sure that people who have babies get a lil’ sum’n sum’n to line their pockets.

“The maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something in that range,” said West.

That’s right. Mr. Kardashian would like to give every new mother and father 1 million dollars. Where that money will come from? Who knows. He doesn’t even know. He needs to stop. Someone who loves him needs to get him.