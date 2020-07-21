Burn It All Down: Janky Michigan Judge Denies Release Of 15-Year-Old Black Student Incarcerated Over Online Homework

Amerikkka is foul. We know this. But somehow this country never fails to disappoint, anger, and sadden us with the way it treats all people, but especially its children, it’s Black and brown ones specifically…

Last week BOSSIP reported on a 15-year-old Black girl named Grace who was sentenced to juvenile incarceration because she “violated probation” by not completing all of the homework that had been assigned in her virtual learning class. Obviously, due to COVID-19, kids are not physically at school and are attending class via the internet. This makes learning difficult. According to what Grace’s teacher told ProPublica, many children in Grace’s class are having trouble with their work just like she is but none of them are in “kiddie prison”. The teacher says that Grace is “not out of alignment with most of my other students,” she went on to say that it’s “no one’s fault because we did not see this unprecedented global pandemic coming.”

The Oakland County judge in Grace’s case is a vile woman named Mary Ellen Brennan. Yesterday, Brennan denied Grace from being released back into her mother’s custody according to DetroitNews. Let her tell it, juvie jail is where Grace belongs right now. Like we said, she’s a vile wench.

“Give yourself a chance to follow through and finish something,” Brennan said. “The right thing is for your and your mom to be separated for right now.”

Despite the hoards of people who have been protesting outside of the courthouse, Brennan is doubling-down to defend her unnecessarily harsh penalty. Grace was initially placed on probation for three incidents of fights between her and her mother. In Brennan’s mind, this justifies putting Grace in jail.

“She was not detained because she didn’t turn her homework in,” Brennan said. “She was detained because she was a threat to her mother.”

She continued…

“My role is to make decisions that are in this young lady’s best interest, period,” Brennan said. “I took an oath that I would not be swayed by public clamor or fear of criticism.”

Heffa, there is “public clamor” because you’re a trash-a$$ judge who would rather lock this child up DURING A PANDEMIC than to get her actual help.