Pure Comedy: Travis Scott Responds To That Viral T-Pain Story About Him Falling Asleep In The Studio

Travis Scott is finally addressing the story T-Pain told about their time working together a few weeks back.

With the help of his co-host OG Chase B, the latest episode of the rapper’s .wav Radio sees Travis connect with fans on a whole new level. Before promising that new music from La Flame is on the way, the pair decided to talk about the viral T-Pain studio story the singer told earlier this month, reassuring Pain that there is no bad blood between the teams.

“So I went to the stu, I think I was playing some joints. I played some of Astroworld. Like letting him know where I was at. I think he started playing some joints. At the end of the day, I’m blasted [Laughs]. So I wasn’t sleeping in the stu. I don’t know if he thought I was asleep. Bro, I was blasted,” he explained.

After explaining their version of the story, Travis and Chase B made sure to let the world know that it was “all love” between them and T-Pain, before going into a .wav Radio mix heavily featuring the artist.

While T-Pain probably only told the story for comedic purposes, a lot of fans were upset at the idea of him being disrespected in the studio, so this explanation is definitely easier to swallow. Since it’s all love between both camps, we can only hope we hear a collaboration between Travis Scott and T-Pain sometime soon.