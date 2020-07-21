Gorgeous Genes: Saweetie’s Fine Azz Family Melts Twitter Into Swoonlivion

Saweetie's Fine Azz Family Melts Twitter Into Swoonlivion
It’s safe to say icy princess Saweetie is the baddest (and greediest) chick in the game with legendary genes from her beautiful mama, panty-melting daddy and gorgeous grandma who went viral after fans shared their pics on social media.
But wait, there’s more: Saweetie’s “AUNTIE” Whitney (if she’s really her auntie) is one of the baddest aunties on Planet Earth. No, seriously. Oh, and Gabrielle Union is her cousin.
To My 1 and NEVA 2, my Niece, my sister, my Best friend, my ride or die, my FOREVER….. To the person that’s been keeping my secrets since she was 7😂 (No Cap) the person I FaceTime with EVERYDAY (Not a day passes that we don’t) The person that knows EVERYTHING about me…… @saweetie I love you DEEP lil momma, and you deserve the WORLD. Happiest Birthday my BEAUTIFUL….. I can’t wait to squeeze you🥰🖤🤞🏾 I KNOW DAS RIGHT AND NEVA WRONG!!!!! #Bloodline #HG #BFF 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
Oh yes, the fam is FINE fine, super supportive and another reason to A) mind your business and B) drink your water (in that order).
At this point, we’re living in Saweetie’s world filled with amazing energy, a whole entire FINE family and crab legs that make her more lovable by the day.
Peep the heart-eye hysteria over Saweetie’s fine azz family on the flip.
