Adorable Entrepreneurship: Serena Williams’ 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Part Owner Of NWSL’s New Team

Serena Williams‘ 2-year-old daughter is already making big moves.

The ownership group of the National Women’s Soccer League’s newest team, Angel City, includes a lot of well known names. While some of the celebrities on the list are pretty impressive, including Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner and Uzo Aduba, one of the names on the list is a lot more exciting than the rest.

Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia, is officially a part owner of Los Angeles’ newest sports team, making her the youngest team owner in professional sports.

Her father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, further explained why the toddler is getting involved in the business of sports so young.

“As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution,” he wrote. “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Angel City will expand into Los Angeles in 2022, making them the 11th team in the league.